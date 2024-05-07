Why is Nigeria delisting the Naira from P2P Crypto platforms?

The SEC blames P2P platforms for manipulating the naira and the exchange rate. According to the acting Director-General of SEC, Emomotimi Agama, bad actors within the crypto space are exploiting these platforms to undermine the national currency. Due to their ease of use, P2P platforms are a popular option for everyday Nigerians to buy and sell crypto. However, some people could intentionally use P2P platforms to play a game with the exchange rate. They would buy a lot of dollars on P2P platforms using naira. This creates a sudden demand for dollars, pushing the price up. Then, they might sell those dollars back for more naira, making a profit. If the dollar gets more expensive, inflation inherently sets in.