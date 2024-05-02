Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Today 2nd May 2024

The Nigerian Naira had begun the week trading at ₦1,165 and ₦3,330 per US dollar at the official and black markets, respectively. However, the naira started the week trading at ₦1,419 in the investor’s and Exporters’ window. This is the rate that the CBN uses for its transactions and interventions in the foreign exchange market. The official rate is also the basis for the exchange rates of other foreign currencies. However, it remains to be seen if the naira will maintain its stability or gain some ground against the dollar.