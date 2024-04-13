Understanding Market Trends in Nigeria: How to Identify Opportunities and Stay Ahead of the Competition

Market trends are like fashion in Nigeria; they revolve and each reign for a season. So, we often keep tabs on them, anticipating the next best style of the season. In the business world, this practice is similar. But instead of keeping tabs on clothes, business owners or analysts like you keep tabs on the next product or service gap unidentified by our competitors, which would bring our shared target customers satisfaction and our business growth and visibility.

Market trends can make and break your business, so knowing how to navigate the process is important. As a business owner in Nigeria, you need to discover how to move quicker than the competition and take your business to the market trends front line. Read on to learn more about why market trends are important, how to identify market trends opportunities, and take home ten tips that will help keep you ahead of the competition.

Why Are Market Trends Important?

Market trends enable you to take a bigger share than other competitors, help you understand the customer’s needs, reveal tactics to make your review accurate, and give your business an impressionable presence.

How to Identify Market Trends and Opportunities

When in need of identifying market trends and opportunities in your new or existing business, keep these options in mind and implement them appropriately:

1. Conduct a Market Opportunity Investigation

This aspect requires you to give it your time and attention. Conducting a market opportunity investigation is a great way to discover gaps that exist in the market. You should go about your thinking at a reserved location that isn’t your office. There, brainstorming on these areas:

Your business’s strengths and weaknesses so far.

The expanse or stretch of market demand.

Your niche has the potential to take over the demand.

The likely pitfalls that you may encounter if you embark further.

External forces and policies that may affect your business success.

2. Calculate Market Size

For more realistic, accurate data on the market size, define and identify your target customers. Then, curve out the expanded market size and pay utmost attention to the percentage occupied by your target customers. This enables you to determine if it’s high or low.

3. Competitor Analysis

Competitor analysis is crucial for identifying market trends. Knowing similar businesses’ trajectories, the size of their customers, their pricing policies, product features, or services they offer is not a plot to spy on but staying aware. The best way to go about this is by adopting the SWOT analysis. This allows you to perceive your business’s actual strength, its threats, and areas of improvement.

4. Define Your Market Offering

The step in defining your market offering involves defining the target customers you discovered while calculating the market size. Create a buyer persona that highlights the customer’s background information, occupation, pain point, hobbies, frequented website or social media, and traveling calendar. All these should be recorded in a customer survey by the team.

5. Talk and Listen to People

You can never go wrong with actual conversations. Talking to people about your decisions and findings so far also opens an opportunity to hear their contributions. These are usually insightful and offer great value. Remember that customers are “people” too so come up with poll sections, and let them express themselves.

6. Enter New (International) Market

Don’t stop at analyzing your familiar market; expand into other markets. This will outsize your business. There might be panic as you navigate, but embrace positivity.

7. Hire a Growth Strategist

What is better than one head? Two or three. Hire a result-oriented growth strategist by sending out job advertisements or delegate hiring agencies to scout for the best for you.

8. Seek Potential Partnerships

New markets often require new partners. Seek potential partners to contribute to manufacturing, distributing, and co-developing your product and services.

9. Look Into External Forces

Having looked into other processes and sorted them, external forces should not be exempted. Find out if there are existing or new government and environmental policies that might hinder the growth of your business. Adhere to the necessary rules, and your business will be safe from hassle.

How to Stay Ahead of the Competition

Conduct a SWOT Analysis on Your Direct Competitors

Conducting a swot analysis reveals both internal (your business) and external (other similar businesses) strengths and weaknesses. This enables your business to always stick to the path of effective and strategic decision-making.

Niche Selection

The right niche will guarantee your capitalization of the market. By setting your focus somewhere and not everywhere, you tailor your offerings to the pain points and challenges of that customer demographic.

Understand Your Customers

A satisfied customer always comes back for more. Understanding your customers guarantees the continual overturn of your products or services.

Stay Invested in Industry Trends

Don’t stop at conducting competitors’ analysis but stay invested in emerging industry trends. Be on the lookout for new technologies, startups, and changes in target customers preferences.

Leverage Social Media

Social media has become a powerful force in today’s world. Ideas are formed and integrated there. Employ an adept social media team to provide feedback on what target customers say about a specific product, their pain points, and preferences.

Adopt a Market Strategy

Every business strives because of a well-defined marketing strategy. This is crucial for reaching target customers, generating leads, and driving sales. Through leveraging various marketing channels and tactics, such as social media marketing and developing marketing campaigns, your business can effectively communicate its value proposition and attract customers.

Set Up a Unique Value Proposition

Crafting a unique value proposition differentiates you from similar businesses and communicates your offerings compellingly.

Execute and Monitor

After executing your well-defined marketing strategy, monitoring follows to evaluate its effectiveness. Evaluate your business through key performance metrics such as website traffic, conversion rates, customer acquisition costs, and return on investment (ROI).

Attend Industry Events

Attend industry events and strike up strategic conversations as you do. This can open you up to emerging ideas.

Be Adaptable

Your business will never stop evolving so you need to never quit adapting to its new seasons and requirements. Maintain flexibility and embrace new advancements to stay ahead of the competition.

The Bottom Line