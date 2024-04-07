10 Cheapest Destinations to Visit in Africa

Africa is a vast continent with 54 countries and more than 40 officially recognized currencies blessed with rich cultures, beautiful landscapes, and mind-blowing wildlife. Here in Nigeria, we have sights like Yankari Games Reserve, Whispering Palms, Abraka Turf and Country Side, Ibom Icon & Golf Resort, and so much more for your picking and exploring. But if you wish to explore the rest of the continent, consider these 10 cheapest destinations for your adventure!

1. Marrakech, Morocco

Located in North Africa with a population of 38,211,459, Morocco has since become a popular choice for tourists due to its affordable accommodation and architectural attractions. In 2001, Jemaa Elfna was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List for its cultural and historical importance. Jemaa el-Fnaa Square in Marrakech offers a mesmerizing cultural view of Morocco, street food, trick games of snake charm, relaxing traditional music, and performances.

2. Cairo, Egypt

If you’re keen on ancient history, Egypt is a must-visit destination. The country is known for its awe-inspiring pyramids, fascinating pharaoh mummies, and unique architectural styles. The key to exploring these historical wonders is Cairo, Egypt’s capital.

The Egyptian Museum houses a vast collection of Pharaonic artifacts, including jewelry and statues. You can also experience the Royal Mummies Hall, where mummies of pharaohs who ruled thousands of years ago are remarkably well-preserved. Some famous mummies on display include Hatshepsut (Maatkare), Thutmose III (Menkheperre), and Seqenenre Taa II.

3. Cape Coast, Ghana

Our sister country, Ghana, is known for its friendly people, delicious food, and rich culture. Visit Kakum National Park, explore the legacy of the transatlantic slave trade at Cape Coast Castle, and learn about this significant period in history. Savor Ghana’s spicy cuisine, including jollof rice, waakye, kenkey, fried fish, Banku, tuo Zaafi, and Kontomire stew, and let your taste buds thank you for it.

4. Mombasa, Kenya

Kenya offers a variety of wonders at an affordable cost, making it a popular destination. Whether you seek relaxation on the beach or an exciting adventure, Kenya has something for everyone. The coastal city of Mombasa is an ideal vacation choice because of its beautiful beaches.

Diani Beach is known for its calm waters and weather conditions, which favor strolling or diving. If you seek a less-crowded experience, Shanzu Beach offers a more secluded coastal escape. Beyond the coast, Tsavo East National Park, located near the historic town of Mombasa, offers thrilling wildlife adventures and the opportunity to witness various animals in their natural zone.

5. Cape Town, South Africa

South Africa will entice you with its stunning beaches, exciting outdoor adventures, delicious cuisine, and rich history. Beyond these offerings, the country is a haven for budget-conscious adventure, particularly Cape Town, with its affordable and customizable outdoor excursions.

During the dry season, beach lovers can soak up the sun at Camps Bay or visit Boulders Beach to see the endangered African penguins. Alternatively, nature enthusiasts and photographers can explore the vast Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, famed for its diverse plant life and panoramic views of Table Mountain.

6. Zanzibar, Tanzania

Zanzibar, an island off the coast of Tanzania, is home to some of Africa’s most iconic wildlife, including lions, elephants, and zebras. It attracts tourists seeking beautiful beaches, rich cultural experiences, and historical sites. Nungwi Beach is popular for its lively atmosphere, with bars and restaurants offering evening entertainment. Beyond nightlife, Nungwi boasts stunning coral reefs, perfect for diving or snorkeling. Also, Stone Town, Zanzibar’s historic center, is a maze of narrow streets. While strolling, you can admire the iconic wooden doors, a blend of Indian and Arabic styles dating back to the 19th century.

7. Kabale, Uganda

The must-see destination spot in Uganda is arguably Bwindi Impenetrable National Park. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is a haven for primate enthusiasts in the country’s southwestern part. It’s most famous for being home to over half the world’s population of endangered mountain gorillas, making it a truly unique wildlife encounter. You can trek through the lush rainforest to watch these gentle giants in their natural space. Besides gorillas, Bwindi boasts various other primates, including chimpanzees, golden monkeys, and black-and-white colobus monkeys. The park is also a great spot for birdwatching, with over 350 species recorded here.

8. Cape Maclear, Malawi

Wander to a place of shimmering turquoise waters and dazzling colors at Lake Malawi National Park. This park encompasses most of the stunning Lake Malawi, also known as Lake Nyasa, which is the southernmost lake in the African Rift Valley system and Africa’s third-largest freshwater lake and the world’s ninth-largest by volume. The park is a haven for water enthusiasts, offering kayaking, sailing, snorkeling, and scuba diving opportunities. The crystal-clear waters are home to over 1,000 species of colorful fish, making it one of the most diverse freshwater ecosystems in the world. You can also tour the park’s mainland areas, which boast lush forests, waterfalls, and rich birdlife.

9. Dakar, Senegal

Senegal is one of the best destinations in West Africa. It is known for its beautiful beaches, delicious food, and smiling, happy people. While Senegal is a predominantly Muslim country, it is also secular. Dakar is the main city where you can find everything you need. One must-see place in Dakar is the African Human Monument – a memorial to the historical slave trade from this port. Somone Lagoon Reserve is only a short drive From Dakar, where you can eat seafood, sunbathe, swim, surf, and see nestled birds. Remember to visit the pink lake Lac Rose and explore the colonial city of Saint-Louis.

10. Livingstone, Zambia

Zambia is blessed with rugged terrain, diverse cultures, and hospitable people. Nicknamed Zambia’s tourism center, Livingstone is known for Victoria Falls, one of the world’s biggest and most spectacular waterfalls. It is also a great place to see African wildlife. You can swim near the edge of the falls at Devil’s Pool, enjoying the breathtaking view.

The Bottom Line

Go around Africa and immerse yourself in its magnificent wonders with this destination pick-list guide. These countries are top choices for their affordable accommodations, mouthwatering dishes, hospitable people, and mind-blowing sights and fun-filled activities. Traveling there gives people the opportunity to experience their beauty and contribute to their growth by increasing their tourism revenues. Create memorable experiences on your visit!