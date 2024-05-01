Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Today 1st May 2024

The official exchange rate of the US dollar to the Nigerian naira, as of today, 1st May 2024, is ₦1,380 per US dollar. The black market offers a slightly lower rate than the official market.

Dollar to Naira Exchange Rates Today

CBN Official Rate:

Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) CBN Official Exchange Rate Today CBN Official Buying Rate ₦1,380 CBN Official Selling Rate ₦1,390

Black Market Exchange Rate:

Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Black Market Rate Today Black Market Buying Rate ₦1,350 Black Market Selling Rate ₦1,360

Comparison to Yesterday’s Rate: The Naira has slightly appreciated in the official market and has exhibited stability in the parallel market.

The Nigerian Naira began the week trading at ₦1,165 and ₦3,330 per US dollar at the official and black markets, respectively. However, it traded at ₦1,419 yesterday in the investor’s and Exporters’ window. The CBN uses this rate for its transactions and interventions in the foreign exchange market. The official rate is also the basis for the exchange rates of other foreign currencies.

The dollar’s gains yesterday were largely attributed to a higher-than-expected first-quarter employment cost index figure. This fueled concerns about persistent inflation.

The dollar is nearing a six-month high. It remains to be seen if this trend will continue. However, investors are anticipating the conclusion of a two-day Fed meeting later today, during which the Fed will begin narrowing interest rates this year.