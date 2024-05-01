Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Today 1st May 2024

The official exchange rate of the US dollar to the Nigerian naira, as of today, 1st May 2024, is ₦1,380 per US dollar. The black market offers a slightly lower rate than the official market.
Dollar to Naira Exchange Rates Today
CBN Official Rate:
- Buying rate: ₦1,380 per US Dollar.
- Selling rate: ₦1,390 per US Dollar.
|Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN)
|CBN Official Exchange Rate Today
|CBN Official Buying Rate
|₦1,380
|CBN Official Selling Rate
|₦1,390
Black Market Exchange Rate:
- Buying rate: ₦1,350 per US Dollar.
- Selling rate: ₦1,360 per US Dollar, much higher than the official rate.
|Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN)
|Black Market Rate Today
|Black Market Buying Rate
|₦1,350
|Black Market Selling Rate
|₦1,360
Comparison to Yesterday’s Rate: The Naira has slightly appreciated in the official market and has exhibited stability in the parallel market.
The dollar’s gains yesterday were largely attributed to a higher-than-expected first-quarter employment cost index figure. This fueled concerns about persistent inflation.
The dollar is nearing a six-month high. It remains to be seen if this trend will continue. However, investors are anticipating the conclusion of a two-day Fed meeting later today, during which the Fed will begin narrowing interest rates this year.
