Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Today 3rd May 2024

As of last week, the Nigerian Naira had begun trading at a high of ₦1,165 and ₦1,330 per US dollar at the official and black markets, respectively. This raised hopes that the CBN policies were seeing some results. However, this week has seen the naira expereinces significant fluctuations. The naira started the week trading at ₦1,419 in the investor’s and Exporters’ window. However, by Tuesday, April 30th, the naira gained some ground to trade at ₦1,390.