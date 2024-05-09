Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Today, 9th May 2024

The Nigerian government is taking steps to try to stabilize the situation. The government has tried to limit how people can buy and sell Naira, particularly on certain online platforms. Early this week, the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced plans to delist the naira from all peer-to-peer (P2P) crypto platforms. The SEC blames P2P platforms for manipulating the naira and the exchange rate. Also, on Tuesday, Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, arrested some Bureau De Change (money exchange) operators at a well-known black market in Abuja, Nigeria. This happened during the EFCC’s regular inspections to address unlicensed currency trading. These moves align with the Federal Government’s efforts to combat dollar racketeering and exchange rate manipulation.