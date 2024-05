Although Zimbabwe is on this list of countries with the least debt burden, Zimbabwe faces a more concerning debt burden than the other countries on the list. First, Zimbabwe has a history of economic instability. This year, its economy is expected to grow by 3.5%, which is lower than the 5.5% estimated growth there for last year. The IMF has stated that Zimbabwe is in debt distress. Along with an excessive external debt burden, the country has incurred nearly $8.3 billion of external arrears. However, since 2022, the government has been engaged in a concerted process to resolve its official debt. Zimbabwe has also received some debt relief from private creditors. Last month, China agreed to write off some of its debt. Zimbabwe also settled a $400 million loan from the African Export-Import Bank with the proceeds of its platinum exports.