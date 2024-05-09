5 African Countries with the Best Electricity Access in 2024

The International Energy Agency (IEA) having access to electricity is more than having electricity delivered to a household. It requires that the home is privy to a certain minimum level of electricity consumption. These threshold levels may vary based on location, with urban areas typically having higher minimums than rural areas. Although these minimums are also subject to increase over time. Good electricity access also considers the capacity to power basic economic activities beyond just lighting. This could be anything from having enough power to run small businesses or use appliances for agricultural purposes. Access to electricity considers the level of reliability. This means having frequent outages can disqualify a place from being described as having electricity access.
Several African countries are actively working to achieve this definition of electricity access for their citizens. These countries have made significant strides in improving their electricity infrastructure. This is because electricity has become indispensable in modern civilization. According to the IEA, the world’s demand for electricity grew by 2.2% in 2023. However, consistent investments in infrastructure, renewable energy sources, and efficient distribution networks are essential to ensure reliable and affordable electricity for all. Here are the 5 African countries with the best access to electricity currently in 2024.
Egypt boasts 100% access for both its urban and rural populations. Egypt has initiated many energy sector reforms, gradually reducing electricity subsidies and introducing feed-in tariffs to promote renewable energy production. The country is also a leader in the renewable energy industry, utilizing thermal and hydroelectric plants alongside its solar and wind power efforts. Last year, Egypt announced plans to connect to neighboring countries to export excess electricity. Egypt also has plans to increase the share of renewables in the electricity mix to 42% by 2035.
Similar to Egypt, Morocco has achieved 100% electrification. Although the country is currently dependent on fossil-fuel imports for its energy needs, Morocco has set ambitious targets with a major focus on expanding renewable energy sources. The North African country has consistently encouraged the development of indigenous resources and renewables to improve energy security and deliver on Morocco’s clean energy and climate change commitments. This has them ranking 8th on the Climate Change Performance Index. The European Investment Bank and the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy signed a cooperation agreement concerning a €2 million grant to finance a feasibility study that could pave the way for an initial small-scale offshore wind energy pilot project in Morocco. Their goal is to have 52% of their energy mix come from solar and wind power by 2030.
Tunisia offers nearly universal access to electricity. 98.1% of Tunisia’s electricity is derived from natural gas, two-thirds of which was imported from Algeria, making Tunisia especially vulnerable to the volatility of international oil and gas price shocks. The country is working on becoming a regional hub for renewable energy, with a focus on solar power. Tunisian utility STEG is planning to build a 400-600MW pumped hydro energy storage plant for a 2029 commissioning date and is currently undertaking studies for the project.
Algeria has an impressive national electricity access rate of 99.8%. The country is a large oil and gas producer and exporter, with Algeria having a production rate of 130 BCM of gas annually, of which over 50 billion is exported. Hence, natural gas accounts for most of the country’s installed capacity, with a small portion coming from hydropower, wind, solar, and oil. Although, the country plans to install around 22 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. The plan is to have 30-40% of domestic electricity from solar energy by 2030.
This island nation has invested heavily in renewable energy sources, like solar and wind power, reducing its reliance on fossil fuels and creating a more sustainable electricity grid. Mauritius’s access to electricity rate is relatively high at 98.8% and a recovery rate of 99%. However, power supply remains heavily dependent on imported fossil fuels, which contribute to the country’s relatively high import bill. Over 82% of the power generated in Mauritius is sourced from thermal plants that use imported fossil fuels.
Progress in enhancing dependable electricity access in Africa shows the effort of countries like Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, and Mauritius. These African countries have made advancements in electrification and implemented notable energy reforms and innovations to ensure that their electricity supply can meet today and future needs.
Egypt’s ambitious renewable energy targets and Morocco’s emphasis on wind power exemplify how a commitment to infrastructure enhancement and investments in renewable energy can improve electricity access. By expanding their energy portfolios and adopting practices, these African countries highlight the critical role of electricity in driving economic development and improving the well-being of their citizens. The successes achieved by these nations provide lessons and motivation for regions striving to achieve similar milestones in global energy accessibility.
