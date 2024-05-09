5 African Countries with the Best Electricity Access in 2024

The International Energy Agency (IEA) having access to electricity is more than having electricity delivered to a household. It requires that the home is privy to a certain minimum level of electricity consumption. These threshold levels may vary based on location, with urban areas typically having higher minimums than rural areas. Although these minimums are also subject to increase over time. Good electricity access also considers the capacity to power basic economic activities beyond just lighting. This could be anything from having enough power to run small businesses or use appliances for agricultural purposes. Access to electricity considers the level of reliability. This means having frequent outages can disqualify a place from being described as having electricity access.